Óscar Chávez captivated millions of young people with his singing, but he was also a composer, good actor, theater director and poet. Rodrigo Moya Photo

Mexico City. The National Indigenous Congress-Indigenous Government Council (CNI-CIG) mourned the death of Óscar Chávez, “singer and songwriter with eyes, ears and a hand for the peoples who fight, resist and with the dreams they made their own.”

The organization said, through a statement, with its art “it made the peoples feel strengthened and with the certainty that we did not walk alone and alone.”

“We salute their dreams that dare to imagine justice and make it a message and music that will continue to awaken consciences throughout the planet,” he said.

The group sent a message of solidarity to family and friends for the loss of the singer-songwriter.

CNI-CIG statement on the death of comrade Óscar Chávez

To the peoples of the world

To the media

The original peoples, nations, tribes and neighborhoods that make up the National Indigenous Congress-Indigenous Government Council, deeply regret the death of brother and companion Oscar Chávez, singer and songwriter with eyes, ears and a hand for the peoples who fight, who resist and with the dreams he made his own.

We salute his life of solidarity, that walking with the peoples that fight and organize throughout the country, with his art that inspires freedom and his persistence, made the peoples that we are the CNI-CIG feel strengthened and with the certainty that we will not We walked alone and alone, as evidenced by the determined support of comrade Oscar Chávez to the organization below that we called together with our spokeswoman Marichuy. We salute their dreams that dare to imagine justice and make it a message and music that will continue to awaken consciences throughout the planet.

We respectfully send a fraternal hug to the family and friends of the companion, whom we keep in our collective heart.

attentively

May 2020

For the Comprehensive Reconstitution of Our Peoples

Never Again A Mexico Without Us

National Indigenous Congress

Indigenous Government Council