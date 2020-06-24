The vitamin chain plans to close at least 800-1200 stores and even analyzes selling

By: José Perales

U.S.- GNC Holdings, he vitamin and supplement retailer, stuck to Chapter 11 of bankruptciesalso plans close at least 800-1200 stores and even analyzes sell.

Before the confinement of people that occurred in early 2020, the US corporation had a debt of $ 900 million dollars, as well as sales falls.

About 2,100 of its 11,000 employees remain suspended.

CNG headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, plans a two-way restructuring where it would either sell as a going concern or improve its bottom line by eliminating more than $ 300 million of debt.

The company has 7,300 locations, including 5,200 in the United States and 1,600 store locations within a store. The rest are in 50 other countries.