June 11, 2020 | 7:43 pm

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) ruled out an unconstitutional action against the Agreement to permanently use the Army in public security tasks promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a letter published this Thursday, the body led by Rosario Piedras Ibarra expressed its concern about the publication of the agreement that entered into force on May 12, however, it assured that it is not empowered to promote a legal remedy against the measure.

The CNDH recalled that it previously promoted unconstitutional actions on the National Guard laws, the use of force, the arrest record and the National Public Security System, which are still in the process of being resolved.

“While that happens, we will continue to be vigilant, and there is no doubt that we will act, in the face of any violation of human rights in the context of the application of the aforementioned agreement,” said the organization.

On May 11, López Obrador published an Agreement in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) that orders the Armed Forces to participate in public security functions in charge of the National Guard in an “extraordinary, regulated, supervised subordinate manner “

The measure establishes the support of the Armed Forces while the new military corps develops its structure, capabilities and territorial implantation, in a maximum period of five years.

In addition, it instructs Alfonso Durazo Montaño, secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, to coordinate with the secretaries of the National Defense and the Navy to define the complementation of the Armed Forces to the National Guard.

Rosario Piedra Ibarra was elected by the Chamber of Senators as head of the CNDH on November 7, 2019, amid criticism for her express closeness to the head of the Executive.

The activist’s appointment faced rejection from various public sectors, as well as from opposition parties to the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who consider her a member of the party founded by López Obrador.

In 2018 she was a candidate for federal deputy for Morena, although she was not elected, in addition to having served as secretary of Human Rights of the party’s National Executive Committee, which she had not resigned as a militant until the day of her election.