Another 31 cases are classified as suspicious for this reason, the agency recommended to inhibit intimate and family visits in prisons.

In the last week, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in state prisons increased more than 50 percent, going from 27 to 71 infections, reported the National Commission of Human Rights (CNDH).

Positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in penalties of Jalisco (40), from Yucatan (13), from the State of Mexico (7), from Mexico City (6), from Sinaloa (2), from Tabasco (2) and from Quintana Roo (1).

In addition, they were detected 31 more cases that are classified as suspects.

The CNDH led by Rosario Piedra released the weekly report on actions to defend human rights, highlighting that, through the National Monitoring Mechanism for Covid-19 In the Penitentiary Centers, he requested the implementation of awareness measures directed at the prison population to inhibit face-to-face visits.

“With the intention of inhibit mass family visit and intimate visit“In order to safeguard their health and protect their families, and opt for making phone calls, currently people deprived of liberty make 2 phone calls a week,” said the report.

Regarding rights related to economic, social, cultural and environmental issues, 78 complaints related to Covid-19 were listed and 14 of them correspond to insufficiency complaints for medical personnel of supplies and protection necessary to carry out their activities in the face of the epidemiological contingency caused by the coronavirus in hospitals of the IMSS and ISSSTE, mainly.

“The CNDH it has spoken to eliminate and avoid risks, protect the safety and health of health personnel, as well as create a safe work environment that does not threaten the dignity of people who work in health care such as doctors, nurses, and administrative personnel ” , he added in the report.

The agency also reported the monitoring of the situation of the migrant population where it registered 17 complaints, of which 13 were related to Covid-19 and associated with disagreements against the IMSS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).