The agency issued precautionary measures in favor of the indigenous peoples of the Yucatan Peninsula to prevent the spread and spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) must urgently suspend non-essential activities related to Maya train, ordered the National Commission of Human Rights (CNDH).

“This National Autonomous Organism, guarantor in the defense and protection of human rights, particularly of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities, requested such suspension, by updating the seriousness, urgency and possible damage to the health, personal integrity and life of the inhabitants of the region, ”the CNDH said in a statement.

In the event of Covid-19, he informed that he issued precautionary measures in favor of the indigenous peoples of the Yucatan Peninsula in order to avoid the spread and spread of the virus between the infrastructure project workers and the inhabitants of the Yucatan peninsula.

“Measure that safeguards their fundamental rights to health and life, recognized and guaranteed in the Constitution, as well as in various international instruments on the matter,” he said.

The pronouncement of the CNDH, directed by Rosario Piedra, comes after the complaint filed by the indigenous peoples and civil organizations defending human rights in the Yucatan peninsula, through which they warned a imminent risk of transmission of Covid-19 for the implementation of the Maya Train during the health emergency declared by the federal government.

According to the complaint of the Mayan indigenous communities and civil society organizations, during phase three of the health emergency the Fonatur He continued implementing consultations, surveys and works for the preparations for the Maya Train, putting the health of the inhabitants of the area at risk and violating their right to information.

The CNDH, in his statement, reaffirmed his commitment to respect, protect and guarantee the human rights of the inhabitants of the Yucatan peninsula.