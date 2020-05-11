Indigenous communities and civil society organizations in the Yucatan Peninsula argued that censuses, interviews, inspections, reviews, maintenance and construction of structures put the health of the population at risk during the health emergency due to Covid-19.

Indigenous and non-indigenous residents of the states of Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan, together with civil society organizations, requested the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) to grant them precautionary and precautionary measures to stop the Maya Train works during the Covid-19 health emergency.

Through a complaint, which was filed on May 6 with the autonomous body, they argue that these activities, including tenders, surveys, censuses, interviews, inspections, reviews, maintenance and construction of structures, are not classified as essential according to the same federal government and they endanger health, life, personal integrity, and a healthy environment.

Indigenous communities and civil society organizations emphasize that the Ministry of Health has declared a sanitary emergency from March 30 to May 30, 2020, recommending the confinement of people and restricting the commercial, business and productive activity of various sectors.

“However the train project in the Mexican southeast has not stopped threatening health and life of thousands of indigenous and non-indigenous people in the region. These activities of execution of the named Maya Train represent an abuse of power during the pandemic to the detriment of the human rights of all the governed as they move forward while the population suffers from the restrictions imposed in a factual and legal way on the right to access to information. and to justice ”, expressed in a statement indigenous communities and organizations.

Between the signatory organizations there is the Strategic Litigation Network in favor of Indigenous and Peasant Communities of the Yucatan Peninsula; Indignation, Promotion and Defense of Human Rights, A.C; the Network of Producers of Environmental Services “Ya`Ax Sot’ Ot ’Yook’ol Kaab” A.C. and the Assembly of Defenders of the Maya Múuch ’Xíinbal Territory.

The requirement to stop the works of the Maya train in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan it is added to that made by the Mayan people Ch´ol, in Chiapas.

Last week the Second District Court of Amparo and Federal Trials of Chiapas granted an amparo ordering the provisional interruption of works in the municipalities of Palenque, Ocosingo and Salto del Agua to reduce the risk of a possible spread of coronavirus.

For its part, the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) informed at the time, through an explanatory note, that it has not been officially notified of any amparo by the judicial authority but said that the works are for maintenance and are carried out with strict adherence to the sanitary protocols.

The first section of Maya train, which will run from Palenque, Chiapas to Escárcega, Campeche, began construction on April 30.