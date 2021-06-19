CNDH condemns murder of journalists

MEXICO CITY.

The National Human Rights Commission condemned the killings of journalists Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera from Oaxaca and Enrique García García from the State of Mexico that occurred on June 16 and 17, respectively.

Faced with these reprehensible events, the CNDH expresses its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as its solidarity with the companions of its information centers and with the journalistic union in general, at the same time that it demands that the law enforcement authorities investigate the exhaustively the facts, with special attention to their possible relationship with the journalistic activity of the victims, also coordinating actions for the comprehensive care of the next of kin and indirect victims in both cases, ”the Commission published in a press release.

The Protection Agency said it is concerned about the lack of effectiveness, efficiency and validity of political, public actions and official, coordinated and adequate strategies of the three levels of government to prevent aggressions, incidents and risks, as well as to guarantee life, safety and personal integrity of journalists and collaborators of informative spaces,

The CNDH, in accordance with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, recognizes that Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries to practice journalism in Latin America, in which the most serious attacks, by direct means, such as kidnapping, disappearance and homicide, continue to appear in an alarming way, ”the document continues.

The CNDH detailed that it has documented 170 cases of journalists and media workers murdered since 2000. The Commission indicated that it will continue the investigations to clarify the facts.