CNCO separates What happened to the Boyband?

Getty From Left to Right. Richard Camacho, Christopher Vélez, Zabdiel De Jesús, Erick Brian Colon, and Joel Pimentel De Leon from CNCO.

One of the most recognized Latin American boy bands of recent times, CNCO, which has achieved worldwide success with its musical themes, on May 9 the group revealed a news that shook its millions of fans, the imminent separation of the boys who in Previous years they had triumphed on Univision’s musical reality show La Banda.

Through a statement on CNCO’s official instagram profile, the band made the information public through a heartfelt press release, revealing that one of its members, Joel Pimentel, will no longer be part of the successful musical project.

“We are saddened to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable years that have changed our lives, Friday in May will be Joel’s last day as a member of CNCO.” Indicates the statement.

In the letter, they also assure that Joel will be looking for new opportunities within the musical field, but that this would not limit the close relationship; personal and professional, that unite him with the rest of the boys. “We want you to know that although Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We will support him in his next chapter and he will always be our family above all things. ” They indicated the rest of the members.

The reactions of the millions of fans around the world did not wait; “I NEED IT TO BE A LIE” commented one follower, while many others indicated that it was evident that Joel Pimentel would be the first to leave the band, even comparing him to the interpreter Zayn, from the British Boyband One Direction, or Camila Cabello, a former member of the band. group Fifth Harmony, both left their respective groups to continue successful solo projects.

Joel Pimentel speaks

Grateful and excited, Pimentel also shared his own statement, in which he first thanked the millions of fans around the world, for being “The best fandom and the most faithful that any other artist could wish to have in these times. Without you we would not have been able to achieve everything we have completed in the last 5 years. ” He said.

But he also pointed out that he is ready and prepared for a “next stage” in his musical adventure, specifying that he feels that it is time to explore new paths, without forgetting everything he built together with CNCO. “We have achieved so many things together that we are already a family, we are brothers.” Assured.

His former CNCO colleagues showed their full support for Joel after posting the message. Yoandri, a member of the band, said: “cheers to the memories and what’s to come, I love you with everything ❤️” (Let’s toast to the memories and everything that comes. I love you with everything). And from the official CNCO profile, they left him a simple, but emotional “TQM Bro” (We love you very much, brother).

Concert Streaming

As part of his emotional farewell, Joel Pimentel assured that on May 14, the band will have “the last concert together”, via streaming, called “The CNCO Global Streaming”, where they will walk through all their successes, including those of what would be their last work together, Deja Vu.