The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) developed guidelines for the celebration of face-to-face ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic. The document, signed by the chairman of the Episcopal Pastoral Commission for the Liturgy, Dom Edmar Peron, recommends that hygiene and distance measures are still respected in the celebrations to prevent the faithful from being contaminated.

Churches can be open to the public during the day for individual visits, as long as they follow standards set by health workers.

Sunday masses should preferably be attended by people who do not belong to any risk group or are ill. They must remain in masks at all times, the only exception being the moment of Eucharistic communion. Each member must have a minimum space of 4 square meters. At the end of the Mass, it is recommended that you do not crowd at the exit

Those who are sick can receive communion at home, and those who belong to the risk group can choose to have mass during the week, as there are fewer faithful.

Cardinal Dom Odilo Scherer, from the Archdiocese of São Paulo, said on the radio program Encontro com o Pastor, on Rádio 9 de Julho, that he is organizing to talk with the priests and bishops of São Paulo to resume activities following common guidelines. “Obviously, everything will not go back to normal as it was before. We will forget about this for a long time. We have to get used to hygiene measures so we don’t get this damned virus.”

Activities carried out in large groups, such as pilgrimages, processions, parties and pilgrimages are still suspended. See the guidelines for the celebrations:

Baptism of children

Parents, not the minister, must trace the sign of the cross in front of the child’s face.

In the pre-baptismal anointing, the minister will use a cotton ball with oil to baptize the child. The cotton will then be incinerated.

The water of baptism must not be reused.

Adult initiation

The blow gesture will be replaced by the gesture of extending the right hand.

Confirmation

If bishops do not choose to postpone the Sacrament of Confirmation, everyone should wear masks at the time of anointing and follow the other rules established for Sunday Masses.

First Communion

Children can have their first communion in a small group during a Sunday Mass. Later, they can participate in a more solemn celebration.

Sacrament of reconciliation

Confessor and penitent must wear protective masks at all times. And, at the end, they must do the hand and surface hygiene again.

Anointing of the sick

Older or sick priests should not anoint people suspected of having coronavirus.

Ordering

The only physical contact must be made by the bishop on the head of the ordinand. In case of more than one, hand hygiene must be performed between gestures.

Marriage

Wedding rings should only be manipulated by the bride and groom.

Funeral

The omission of personal contact gestures is recommended.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.