The agricultural sector seeks to shield the supply chain during the health emergency.

“We have two options: we fall into a pothole or we fall into a deep well. If we make a national agreement we can fall into a slump and we can talk in the second half of the year that Mexico instead of having dropped at least 7 or at least 10 percent; minus 2 or minus 1 fell ”, he pointed out.

In an interview for Aristegui en Vivo, the business leader said that he “is desperate” because although there are options to face the pandemic, no joint measures have been taken between government, private initiative and society to avoid a drastic fall in the national economy and employment. .

Although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a plan to attend to the most vulnerable population, indicated that the president did not take into account the measures proposed by the CNA to face the economic contingency due to Covid-19.

Among the measures proposed by the CNA to face the health emergency is a plan by which it is suggested to help companies so that the lack of liquidity does not make them fall into insolvency in the next 90 days.

Although the entrepreneurs grouped in the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) They are trying to keep the jobs, he said that the federal government is absent from the dialogue table in which the most opportune actions to face the crisis are analyzed.

“Am desperate because there are options but they have not been taken. Government, society and private initiative today are not working shoulder to shoulder. The calls have already been made, the doors have been knocked, Carlos Salazar he has not been attended to, he has not been respected as top leader of private initiative“, he claimed.

For the agricultural sector, he assured that it is a priority to ensure that the supply chain is not affected during the contingency.

However, he emphasized that 15 million Mexicans live “daily” and the looting could increase in the coming months.

“We want the supply chain to be unaffected, but we also know that the weakest thread is going to be the issue of security, the issue of looting. We are going to have a severe security problem that can break the supply chain and it can become a great national tragedy, “he added.

Bosco de la Vega estimated that if the economy falls between seven and nine percent this year, this will translate into loss of 1.3 million jobs.

