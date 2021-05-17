CN Sabadell, champion of the Women’s Water Polo League

05/17/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Astralpool Sabadell has won the league title after defeating CN Mataró in the third game of the final (7-9). With this victory, the players of the Vallesano club get their 18th league, the 10th league in the last eleven years.

In the third game the appearance of the buoy, Maica Garcia, with three goals, it would be decisive for the final victory of the Sabadell team. The first minutes of the meeting were very even. Maica Garcia she would be the first to score in the match and open the scoring after thirteen minutes into the match.

🏆CAMPIOOOOOOOOONES !!!!!!!!!!

The 18th league returns home !!!!

Felicitats equipàs !!!!!!!! # somCNSabadell pic.twitter.com/18ePGJbhdx – CN Sabadell (@CN_Sabadell) May 17, 2021

The 30-year-old veteran player thus put her team ahead. Shortly after, the Mataró player would put the tables, Alba Bonamusa, although two as many of Nona Perez Y Judith Forca for the Vallesanas they would end up decanting the first part in favor of Astralpool Sabadell (1-3).

The start of the second half began with a goal from the locals, who adjusted the score by 2 points to 3. It would not take long for the score to move after an exchange of goals, with the visitors winning at the end of the third quarter (5-7). In the final moments, a goal from Maica Garcia, which with this he scored three, and another of Martje Keuning, practically sentenced the game in the absence of five minutes.

The reaction of CN Mataró would arrive late, with goals from Gual Y Sevenich (7-9). In the final moments, a great defense of the visiting team would end up giving the victory and the title to CN Sabadell in a highly contested final tie.

Data sheet: Mataró (1 + 6):

Starting team: Sánchez, Jackovich, Gual (1), Sevenich (1), Cambray (1), Bach (1), Anni Espar (2, 1p)

Bench: Lloret, Alba Bonamusa (1), Aznar, Nogué and Bertrán.

Astralpool Sabadell (3 + 6):

Starting team: Ester, Mati Ortiz (1), García (3), Forca (2), Keuning (2), González, Van der Sloot

Bench: Morell, Ariño, Pérez (1), Cordobés and Tankeeva.

Partials: 0-0, 1-3, 4-4 and 2-2.