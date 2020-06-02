The National Monetary Council approved on Monday the regulation of joint and several guarantee companies of micro and small companies provided for in the law of the Simples Nacional regime.

CMN authorized these companies to enter into agreements with funds intended to provide guarantees, such as the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund) and FGI (Investment Guarantee Fund), which are being called upon in the current crisis to execute aid programs for micro and small businesses.

The FGO, managed by Banco do Brasil, will receive an investment of R $ 15.9 billion from the National Treasury in the new Pronampe program, which will guarantee up to 85% of the value of loans taken by participating companies.

The law that created the program was signed two weeks ago by President Jair Bolsonaro, but it still needed regulation.

The government is also preparing a provisional measure that creates a new credit guarantee program of 20 billion reais for small and medium-sized companies through an investment in FGI, managed by BNDES.

This Monday, the secretary of Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida, said that Pronampe should be available next week.

The approved regulation stipulates that the total number of exposures in guarantees cannot be greater than twice the total equity added to the resources of the company’s supporters. In addition, the total value of the resources of society’s supporters cannot be greater than eight times the value of equity.

