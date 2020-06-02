Now, states and municipalities, in addition to other agencies, can count on a ceiling of up to R $ 7.5 billion in the year and a global total of R $ 12.4 billion

BRASILIA – The National Monetary Council (CMN) approved a resolution that expands R $ 4 billion the limit for contracting unsecured credit operations by the Union by financial institutions with public sector bodies and entities, as states and municipalities, in 2020. The resolution was approved at an extraordinary meeting of the CMN, held on Monday, 1.

In a note, the Ministry of Economy affirms that the new limits of R $ 4 billion come into effect as of today and raise the ceiling for contracting credit operations without guarantee from the Federal Government up to R $ 3.5 billion, defined in February, to up to R $ 7.5 billion in the year.

In a note, the Ministry of Economy said that the measure will not impact the Union.

The limit for contracting operations with Union guarantee remains in R $ 4.5 billion and the limit for hiring by the organs of the Union also remains in R $ 400 million.

With this increase in the limit for non-guaranteed financing by the Union, the global total established for 2020 is up to R $ 8.4 billion to up to R $ 12.4 billion.

According to the ministry, “this new global limit is in line with the projection of primary results for subnational entities and the result target for federal state companies, as established in the 2020 Budget Guidelines Law“and has no tax impact for the Union.

Joint guarantee society

This Monday’s CMN also passed a resolution providing for the constitution, organization and functioning of the joint guarantee society and the counter-guarantee society. The device helps to protect the solidity of society when small businesses come together.

The objective of the joint and several guarantee society is to grant guarantees to its participating partners in carrying out credit operations to make productive activities feasible., having as creditor part: financial institutions; and entities authorized to operate or participate in federal government programs, such as the National Oriented Productive Microcredit Program (PNMPO), respecting the operations allowed to them.

They also aim to provide technical advice to support the productive activities of its participating partners., including for the purpose of contracting operations to finance these activities; execution of training programs in operational and financial management of the participating partners; and application of cash and cash equivalents in the financial and capital markets, subject to the specific legal and regulatory restrictions for each type of investment.

