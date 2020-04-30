The National Monetary Council (CMN) approved a series of measures to ease actions related to rural credit, ranging from extending deadlines for contracting credit to measures to guarantee social distance, the Ministry of Economy said on Thursday.

Czech farmer planting soybeans in Primavera do Leste (MT) 02/07/2013 REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker

Photo: .

According to the folder, the CMN extended the deadline for cereal companies to contract a rural credit line with resources from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for one year.

As a result of this change, rural producers will now be able to access the credit line until June 30, 2021 to finance investments in works, purchases of machinery and equipment and expansion of grain storage capacity.

The previous term for hiring was until the end of June this year.

In addition, the CMN also decided to relax rules for rural credit operations already contracted, aiming to adapt them to the scenario of social distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the new measures dispense with part of the face-to-face requirements that used to involve operations, such as registration of documents in notaries, delivery of invoices and face-to-face inspection of properties.

Another action by the council for the rural sector, according to the ministry, is the authorization for new funding credits to allow for the early acquisition of agricultural inputs.

“(The measure aims to) serve the largest possible number of rural producers who have had their activities harmed by the negative effects of the social distance resulting from Covid-19, as well as the drought or drought that affects several Brazilian municipalities,” said the CMN.

“(It also allows) that this credit can be contracted with other sources of uncontrolled funds, since the rule provided for the use only of the resources of demand deposits”, concluded the agency.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

