The World Wrestling Council (CMLL) It is the only company in the world that has not organized any function behind closed doors.

The Covid 19 pandemic caused the isolation of most of the world population and with it the suspension of massive events.

TRIPLE A ORGANIZED A DOOR CLOSED TOURNAMENT

Companies like WWE, AEW, Triple A They organized functions behind closed doors and even recorded their shows to broadcast later.

It was only Stellar Three Times the only one that held a live tournament behind closed doors for all its public.

Meanwhile, the CMLL has limited itself to feeding its YouTube channel with videos of its stars, which is not enough for the mil Monster with a thousand heads ’.

North American companies have made payments for events behind closed doors, while the Arena México looks desolate.

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO ACTIVITY

From Japan we received the announcement that New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to activity on June 15.

The talent of the Serious and Stable company has not done any of declaration about their salary since they are paid with a percentage of the ticket sold at every show.

And is that wrestling fans wonder daily why we have not seen any activity in the ring and received no response.

In fact until Mexican independent companies have already performed live functions online behind closed doors.

What would be expected from the Lutheroth company is an announcement about when we can see them backBut that has not happened so far.

Let’s be honest, Wrestling is a sport that is best enjoyed live, but under the circumstances that is not possible.

Now is when the first company worldwide it must be active so that its fans do not forget them.

The dynamics in social networks are good, but it is not wrestling, it is not action in the ring, It is not what we all expect from the traditional company in Mexico.