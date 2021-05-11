CME says it traded over 100,000 micro bitcoin futures in first six days

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Stock trader CME Group Inc said Tuesday it traded more than 100,000 micro bitcoin futures in the first six days after the contract was launched.

The micro contract targets smaller, more sophisticated and active operators, and represents a tenth of a bitcoin, compared to the more expensive regular contract, which represents 5 bitcoins.

“Together with our existing full-size bitcoin futures, this new smaller contract further strengthens our ability to help a wide range of clients, from institutions to sophisticated and active traders, to manage their bitcoin price risk,” he said Tim McCourt, CME Global Head of Equity Indices and Alternative Investment Products.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was trading slightly above $ 55,000 on Tuesday morning, far from its all-time high of nearly $ 65,000 that touched on April 14.

