CME Group launches micro futures contracts on Bitcoin

Futures contracts on Bitcoin are one of the most important investment instruments in the crypto world. Well, they open the door for large institutional investors to invest in the crypto market, through derivative products such as futures. This is well known by CME Group, who are now launching micro futures contracts on Bitcoin, thus expanding their offer of BTC derivatives.

For years, futures contracts on cryptocurrencies have been one of the most coveted products by traditional investors. Those who have preferred to invest in this type of derivative financial products rather than directly acquire cryptocurrencies in the market, carrying the costs and legal uncertainty that their administration represents.

And within the companies that offer futures contracts on Bitcoin to the market, there is none more important than CME Group. Chicago-based company that has pioneered the provision of crypto-asset-related services, including launching its futures contracts during the previous major Bitcoin bull rally in 2017.

Therefore, now when Bitcoin is experiencing a boom period once again, thanks to the great bullish rally after the third Halving on the cryptocurrency Blockchain. CME Group returns to the charge by launching micro futures contracts on Bitcoin, a financial product that aims to facilitate investment in Bitcoin through derivative products, by small and institutional investors.

The CME Group movement

Thus, through its website, CME Group has announced the launch of micro futures contracts on Bitcoin. They will be available from May 3, and will allow CME investors to buy contracts for one tenth of the value of a Bitcoin, otherwise enjoying all the advantages that buyers of normal CME Group future contracts have. Thus, Tim McCourt, Global Head of Stock Indices and Alternative Investment Products at CME Group, commented:

“Since launching our Bitcoin futures contract in 2017, we have seen steady and continuous growth in liquidity and market share for our crypto derivatives, especially among institutional traders. The introduction of Micro Bitcoin futures responds directly to the demand for smaller contracts from a wide range of clients and will offer even more choice and precision in how participants can trade regulated Bitcoin futures in a transparent and transparent manner. efficient in CME Group ».

The CME Group’s decision to launch the micro Bitcoin futures contracts comes shortly after the market launch of its Ethereum futures contracts. Being, therefore, the next logical step in the expansion of the company’s product portfolio. Which could bring with it an increase in the interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin and the crypto world.

