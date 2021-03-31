CME announced launch of bitcoin microfutures

Key facts:

The new microfutures contract is worth 0.1 BTC.

The new contracts will allow more traders access to the bitcoin market.

The exchange CME Group announced on Tuesday, March 30, that it will expand its offer of cryptocurrency derivatives, with the introduction of a new bitcoin microfuture contract on May 3.

The microfuture contracts will be for one tenth of a bitcoin (BTC), which will provide market participants with an additional tool to hedge the risk of spot trading, says CME Group in a press release.

In the current futures offering, each contract can include up to 5 BTC, with an approximate value of USD 293,327, at the price of BTC at the time of writing, according to the CriptoNoticias calculator. In contrast, the value of the new bitcoin microfuture contract is $ 5,886.50. “The new contracts allow executing trading strategies in an efficient and cost-effective manner, while preserving the features and benefits of CME Group’s standard futures,” the statement said.

Tim McCourt, director of CME Group’s alternative investment products unit, says that since the launch of bitcoin futures in 2017, there has been a steady growth in liquidity and institutional investor participation in bitcoin derivatives. .

The introduction of bitcoin microfutures responds directly to the demand for smaller contracts from a wide range of clients, and will offer even more choice and precision on how participants can trade regulated bitcoin futures, in a transparent and efficient manner. Tim McCourt, CME Group.

These new bitcoin microfutures complete CME Group’s suite of cryptocurrency derivatives, which include bitcoin futures and ether futures launched in early February, as reported by CriptoNoticias. So far this year, an average of 13,800 daily bitcoin contracts have been traded on that exchange, which is roughly equivalent to 60,000 BTC, says CME. Regarding ether futures, an average of 767 daily contracts have been traded, equivalent to 38,400 ETH, since February 8.