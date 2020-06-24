CM Punk would now be under contract with WWE | Fight News

As previously reported, WWE Backstage will be canceled for as a weekly show. This came after several reports that have been given by various means.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he has received various reports. Some have told you that the show has been canceled entirely, and many of the producers who worked on the show were fired. Other people who will really only do it during Pay Per Event

In addition, the reason for canceling the show had nothing to do with the Covid-19, on the contrary, it had to do with the production budget, since the cost it asked for was very little, compared to the ratings that were given . In the end, in the end, the producers decided that the cost was too much, for the poor ratings it produced.

CM Punk would be forced to work with WWE

Now many wonder what will happen to CM Punk, especially considering that he is under contract with Fox, and now that the show is going backwards it is a different story. In a Sliced ​​Wrestling report, it was revealed that Fox sold the talent contracts to the WWE, which technically makes Punk again a WWE employee.

Here is the tweet with its Spanish translation of SW:

According to my sources, with wwe backstage being canceled from fox sports, the company sold the talent contract to wwe. That makes cm punk a wwe employee once again. formerly the former wwe champion, he was an employee of fox and not of mcmahon’s company.

Report: According To My Source, With WWE Backstage Being Canceled FOX Sports Has Sold The Talent Contracts To WWE. This Now Makes CM Punk A WWE Employee Once Again. Previously The Former WWE Champion Was An Employee Of FOX. pic.twitter.com/LGhhk6Sh1w – SW – The Latest Wrestling News 🔪 (@SlicedWrestling) June 23, 2020

This undoubtedly complicates matters, and although there are no details about it, disagreements between the Chicago Made and the WWE could come again.

We have to see what happens in the next few hours but it seems that we will see an interesting panorama shortly.

