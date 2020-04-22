MITB, a revolutionary combat format

It’s been 14 years since Chris Jericho proposed a revolutionary idea to the company: a combat of six men surrounded by stairs scrambling to reach a briefcase hanging from the ceiling of the stadium, the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The reward for winning this match was not small. A desired world title fight at the desired time was a dream for all superstars.

Since then we have seen numerous winners, combat variations including members of different brands, the first female editions …

Unique to win it in two different editions

In short, the Money in the Bank ladder match has been growing and improving to the point of being the definitive push in the career of many fighters. CM Punk is one of them.

The ex-wrestler won the editions of Wrestlemania XXIV and XXV consecutively, assuming in turn, two world titles in his record.

This served to launch his career, which, after suffering a small setback in his Straight Edge era, resumed his course from his mythical victory against John Cena in 2011, precisely in Money in the Bank.

Will someone repeat the feat or will the Aleister era begin?

Seeing this year’s Money in the Bank poster, we can expect a lower level fight than other years. Daniel Bryan, Apollo, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, the winner of the fight between Baron Corbin and Drew Gulak and another rival to announce will compete for the long-awaited briefcase.

Bryan or Corbin unlikely to repeat feat, accomplished in 2011 and 2017 respectively and Apollo does not have credibility enough to be world champion.

WWE could be preparing the first blow on the table Aleister Black. However, there is always room for surprise, as happened in the last edition when Brock Lesnar appeared out of nowhere to take the fight.

A different scenario

WWE offices in Stamford, Connecticut will witness a new combat format in which wrestlers they should get to the roof to get the briefcase.

It is less to know if a fighter will win two different editions as CM Punk already did or if the briefcase again it will serve to consecrate a new star.

