CM Punk shares a tweet in mockery that Renee got it from Covid-19 | Fight News

WWE Backstage no longer exists. Renee Young lost her program and tested positive for coronavirus in the same week. This was not a very good time for her, but she is receiving a lot of support.

Young’s announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19 caused many reactions throughout the professional wrestling world. More WWE employees, superstars, and staff could also announce positive tests. Renee Young is not alone because the company discovered several people, the estimated number being more than 10 infected.

When CM Punk saw Renee Young’s revelation that she is positive for COVID-19, she sent out a tweet asking, “Oh, how could this have happened?” It also included an animated “hug” gif with someone in a Hazmat suit.

Renee Young was reportedly ill and lost her sense of taste. Jon Moxley has not yet tested positive for the new coronavirus, but he also realizes he might have it, but is not yet positive.

You can check out CM Punk’s tweet below, which is surely a direct mockery to WWE:

Oh how could this have happened? pic.twitter.com/W3ianfnkPT – player / coach (@CMPunk) June 25, 2020

