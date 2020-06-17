CM Punk gives his honest opinion on the fight between Edge and Randy Orton | Fight News

Edge and Randy Orton faced each other in Backlash in the best fights in history, but was he really the best hand to hand of all ?.

The Viper and Category R Superstar fought for over forty minutes on Backlash. Their war saw Randy Orton win the fight. Edge will not have a chance for immediate revenge as he was injured from the tricep.

CM Punk says he has seen better fights from Randy Orton and Edge

During WWE Backstage, CM Punk gave his honest opinion on the best fight ever. There was a lot of pressure on Edge and Orton before the fight. The build-up did them no favors. In the end, Punk said he has seen better fights from both of them in the past.

“I think if you’re Randy and Edge you just ignore that, you can’t live up to that, it’s too subjective a label,” said Punk. “‘ The best fight of all time “, what is the” Best hand to hand of all time “? Music wise. What is the “best band of all time”? It is very subjective. Everyone will have a different opinion, but I think that’s what makes the fight great. … I think they had a great fight. Was it the best fight of all time? I’ve seen better Randy Orton fights. I’ve seen better Edge fights. “ “To put that in the ads and get people to see, I feel it was unnecessary pressure, especially on Edge, to come back after almost a decade of not fighting. They did a great job compartmentalizing that, and almost ignoring it, just going out there and delivering. “

Edge and Randy Orton’s story might not be made in WWE. It will be a long time before Edge can return after he required surgery for a torn tricep. Christian returned to action the following night to seemingly end things for Edge.

CM Punk is never someone who keeps his opinion, so he is not going to say that Edge vs Orton in Backlash was the best fights in history, although at least he seemed to enjoy it.

