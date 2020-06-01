CM Punk reacts to Jeff Hardy’s arrest segment on SmackDown.

During the last episode of WWE SmackDown, the show began with images that were not from the WWE Performance Center, as they have usually been shown in recent months. We saw how the police arrested Jeff Hardy and Elijah was sent to the hospital by ambulance. However, at the end of the show Jeff Hardy returned to prevent victory to Sheamus in the semifinals of the tournament for the Intercontinental title. From the looks of it, Jeff Hardy he was released from arrest and WWE announced that his release was granted because he passed all the police tests.

The segment we saw caused a lot of controversy among fans on social media. This was because Jeff he has suffered various cases of this type in his personal life. One of the faces of the program WWE Backstage, CM Punk, has commented on the segment of the arrest of Jeff Hardy.

CM Punk gave his opinion through his personal account on the social network of Twitter and commented the following:

LOLOLOL AT THE COP SNIFFING THE FULL BEER BOTTLE THAT DIDNT GET SPILLED THEN SAYING “JEFF HARDY” LIKE HES CALLING BINGO NUMBERS. IM DYYYYYYYING – player / coach (@CMPunk) May 30, 2020

Later, a fan replied to Punk playing along, commenting that perhaps instead of “the bingo numbers,” they were announcing that Jeff Hardy he had won a car.

“He’s with us, we found him in the bushes.” – player / coach (@CMPunk) May 30, 2020

Punk He continued to respond to fan comments by teasing the segment a bit. Jeff Hardy. On the other hand, Punk It was questioned that if these types of segments do not make him want to fight again:

Doesn’t a segment like that make you wanna wrestle again? 😐 https://t.co/QLENV0m0Td – Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) May 30, 2020

Currently divided. The country is on fire and it legit made me laugh out loud for a second so, entertained? Mission accomplished? I’m happy I don’t take it so seriously anymore. – player / coach (@CMPunk) May 30, 2020

