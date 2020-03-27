CM Punk at Wrestlemania 36?

CM Punk posted a video on his Instagram account where he is seen, for the first time, opening a suitcase with his WWE fighting merchandise. Does this mean that we could see CM Punk in the showcase of the immortals?

CM Punk surprises on Instagram

Yesterday, the former WWE wrestler uploaded several videos to his Instagram stories in which we could see him rummaging through a suitcase that contained his out-of-ring clothing from the time he was fighting in WWE.

CM Punk rummaging through his fighting stuff … #WWE # Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/BFglb9WD5H

– Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) March 27, 2020

In the temporary videos we could see how he took out one of his wristbands and gave it to his dog. Punk has always uploaded weird videos to Instagram, and every time it does, rumors and speculation skyrocket.

Goldberg’s rival?

Once the video was uploaded, fans began asking CM Punk to replace Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 36. Roman Reigns will not be at Wrestlemania as his defenses are down for the coronavirus, but it looks like Braun Strowman will be Roman’s replacement. in the showcase of the immortals.

Fans want CM Punk to save the event, but the reality seems very different. Vince McMahon does not want to see it and declared that he does not want to have someone who has shown that he is not trustworthy. Punk for its part does not want to return, but it has surprised everyone with the video.

Will we finally see CM Punk at Wrestlemania?

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.