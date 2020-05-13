The first step to CM Punk’s return

It has been over half a year since CM Punk made a surprise appearance on the set of WWE Backstage.

The former WWE champion denied at all times that there was an agreement with WWE, Instead, his contract was with the show’s producer, FOX.

“The voice of the voiceless” has a part-time contract. Appears on the show from time to time to provide feedback on talent management in WWE.

As it could not be otherwise, it never leaves anyone indifferent. However, it does show that keeps a good relationship with his peers, especially with Renée Young.

CM Punk is not the SmackDown Live hacker

This time CM Punk has gotten in the way of rumors that placed him as the SmackDown Live hacker. During the show, he posed as the anonymous hacker and pretended to be him. to later make fun of those who related him to that character.

Of course, it seems like the Illinois fighter’s return to the ring it will not be immediate.

Last night was also a very special program due to the presence of Ricky Steamboat. Authorized voices in the company such as Christian, CM Punk or Steamboat himself chatted about the Historic match that the Japanese fought against Macho Man Randy Savage at Wrestlemania III.

Punk said it was just the perfect match for him. Other moments from that Wrestlemania were also remembered, like the famous match between the Hulk Hogan and André The Giant.

Still the best with the microphone

Every time CM Punk appears on WWE Bakcstage inevitably becomes the protagonist of the show, whoever the other guests are.

He also had words for Otis, latest winner of Men’s Money in the Bank. Punk warned him that both Tucker and Mandy Rose would try to take it from him, but not before. congratulate him on his victory.

Regardless of whether or not he will return to the ring, CM Punk continues to play a lot when he has a microphone nearby. We don’t know what plans there are for him or if the Chicago man plans to return to the strings.

What do you think? Will “The Best in the World” return?

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group