CM Punk She never tires of giving us hope about a possible return to the ring, because she loves to create expectations and play with the feelings of the fans of the WWEHowever, his return could be closer every day.

Follow us on Facebook

KING MYSTERIO IN QUARANTINE BY COVID-19

Through social networks, CM Punk posted a video bragging about all the merchandise he has used in the years he fought in WWE, which fuels speculation that its future is linked to a new plot within the company.

@CMPunk I hope you return in @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/NrsE5aRtF5

– THE MOST CHAMPION OF NUEVO LEON AND OF THE DECADE🐯 (@obeedvazquez) March 27, 2020

CM Punk He has made it clear that he does not rule out the possibility of returning, he even has more and more prominence outside the company, so it would not be unreasonable to see him soon in the ring. Wrestlemania with CM Punk? Is worth dreaming.