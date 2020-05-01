Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

At E3 2019, it took Microsoft’s purchase of Double Fine Productions by surprise, which would join the company’s lineup of exclusive studios. So far nothing is known about a new exclusive project, but apparently this could change soon, because there are clues that suggest the developer is working on a project with high production values.

The information comes from Edgar Newmann’s LinkedIn profile (via GamingBolt), who has apparently just been hired by Double Fine Productions. According to his profile details, this new member of the studio was a senior game designer for Naughty Dog and has participated in Massive Entertainment.

The project will have a high budget

But what is most striking is that it appears that his role at Double Fine Productions will be that of game design leader and that he is working on an “unannounced AAA project.”

This is especially important, since, if the information is accurate, it means that it is very likely that said project will arrive exclusively for Microsoft consoles and PC (Windows 10). There is also the possibility that it is one of the first games for the Xbox Series X and that it will boost its initial sales.

It is very likely that this information is true and that Double Fine Productions is already working on a new triple A title. We say this because very soon Microsoft will carry out a transmission in which they will reveal their first next generation games, and within this alignment may be that of Double Fine Productions. We will keep you informed.

One positive thing about the studio purchase, according to Tim Schafer, its leader, is that they could continue to make their games without having to worry about financing. Something that catches the attention of this announcement is that there are few studio projects that have had a high budget, so it will be interesting to see the results.

One of the latest releases from Double Fine Productions is RAD, a cross-platform title that’s available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find more about this title if you check its file or if you consult our written review. We also invite you to read more news from Double Fine Productions on this page.

