coronavirusothers in the city have acted recklessly regarding the welfare of others. “data-reactid =” 14 “> While some New Yorkers have isolated themselves and followed the patterns of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, others in the city have acted recklessly regarding the welfare of others.

USNS Comfort& nbsp; docked at the port of New York City. The hospital ship with approximately 1,000 beds is expected to admit non-COVID-19 patients from hospitals in the city’s five counties, in an effort to free up space. As of Monday morning, New York City had more than 36,000 cases reported of COVID-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus. Seven hundred and ninety people have died from the disease. “Data-reactid =” 15 “> On Monday morning, the USNS Comfort docked at the New York City port. The hospital ship with approximately 1,000 beds is expected Enter non-COVID-19 patients from hospitals in all five city counties in an effort to free up space. As of Monday morning, New York City had more than 36,000 reported cases of COVID-19, the disease causing the coronavirus. Seven hundred and ninety people have died from the disease.

The USNS Comfort seen sailing to New York Harbor from a NYS escort vessel. The Comfort brings 1,000 much-needed hospital beds & 1,200 personnel to New York. I’ll be in NYC to receive a briefing upon its arrival. pic.twitter.com/VpHpjymsow – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020

Image of the USNS Comfort sailing into New York Harbor taken from a New York State escort ship. The Comfort brings 1,000 hospital beds and 1,200 much-needed professionals now in New York. I will be in New York for a briefing upon arrival.

Before the ship reached the Hudson River, dozens of New Yorkers gathered on the west side of Manhattan to see it dock.

more than a meter and a half away each other, as health experts advise in order to limit the spread of the virus. “data-reactid =” 21 “> Photos from ., which were also posted on social media, show many people gathered on the Mondays, most of which do not stay more than a meter and a half away from each other, as health experts advise in order to limit the spread of the virus.

So we will be quarantined forever.

A crowd gathers to welcome him to the United States Navy hospital ship in New York City on March 30, 2020. NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Plus

USNS Comfort arrived at Pier 90. It has a capacity of 1,000 beds, which will increase the capacity of New York City hospitals. NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Plus

COVID-19 is believed to spread through close contact between people, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines within a distance of “less than a meter and a half ” The disease can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The virus spreads very easily, which is why residents of New York State, which has become the global epicenter of the pandemic, are being forced to stay home until April 15.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced Monday that New York State now has more than 66,000 coronavirus cases.

Those in the crowd must have overlooked the irony that they are exposing themselves to an increased risk of infection to see a ship that arrived precisely because the city is struggling to contain infections.

Stay at home. Remember that no Instagram post is worth your life.