Everything points to the fact that once the coronavirus crisis is over the League can resume its competition and complete the season. Of course, Health will force the remaining matches to be played behind closed doors until further notice. A situation that will have a significant economic impact. It is still early to know if the ban on attendance at sporting events will be lifted before the end of the summer, but if it is not, it is estimated that First and Second division clubs lose a minimum of 269 million euros for finishing the season with the stands of their stadiums empty.

The hole foreseen by the Spanish football association for not being able to finish the season was more than 700 million euros only with the losses caused by ticket offices, television rights and reimbursements of season tickets. Counting on sponsorships, the figure could skyrocket to over 1 billion. However, if the 2019-2020 course were completed these would be considerably reduced.

In total, finish the season behind closed doors, would mean a total reduction of 244.4 million for the 20 teams in the Santander League regarding what was planned at the beginning of the course. Only in regard to ticket offices and fertilizers, the losses amount to 117 million for the 11 days that remain to be disputed. To that we should add 95.9 million from television that have been lost and some 29.5 million in sponsorships.

The impact is estimated to be nine times lower in the SmartBank League. Still, losses in Segunda will add up to a total of 26.4 million, without taking into account the good amount of income that the four involved in promoting promotion will lose. In this case, about 10.63 million would have been lost for television rightswhile for not allowing the influx of public to the stadium would be lost 12.5 million. Taking as a reference the losses for sponsors of the First teams, in Second would be around 3.27 million.

The hole that the coronavirus crisis will leave in the League will be considerably less than expected if you didn’t play more. However, it is still an important blow to the coffers of the 42 entities that make up the elite of soccer in our country. To try to mitigate the economic impact, Thebes is working on teams taking salary measures with their templates, sparking a war with the AFE.

The intention of the president of the League is that cuts in player salaries help cover almost half of the 269 million. While from the footballers’ union they defend that they are minor if the season is not finally suspended, although the matches are held with the stands empty.