Reinvention will have to be the motto for Brazilian football to have a financial recovery amid the impact caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Partner of Sports Value, one of the main sports marketing companies in the country and which foresees a loss of more than R $ 1.1 billion to the clubs’ coffers, Amir Somoggi details the panorama of what will come on the field.

– In addition to not being able to establish how long this situation will last. – – The clubs will face a scenario in which people have less money and national football goes through an image crisis. The challenge for each team will be to adapt to a management model for this new reality – he THROW!.

The marketing and sports management consultant points to an opportunity that the associations missed to get their respective fans engaged, and sees with concern the direction of the teams.

– There is a club that can go bankrupt! – he declared.

LANCE !: What are the ways for Brazilian clubs to reorganize themselves in the face of difficult times of the new coronavirus pandemic?



Amir Somoggi: It is not yet clear how the future post-coronavirus will be. The projection is that there will be a sharp drop, with GDP at -5%, -7%, but there is still an unknown question about how the consumption of the fans and the investment of the sponsors will be in the resumption. Now, it is undeniable that clubs have lost the opportunity to engage in actions in the digital medium, including with sponsors. After that first moment of the new quarantine, which was new, people are tired, stressed. Why in that first moment the clubs did not make web series, suggestions for sports practices to be done at home proposed by the club’s physiotherapists, by players, or motivational lectures with coaches, captain, exploring the club’s image by talking so that the kids could hold on? Things that really impact public health with your fans! Several ideas were left out. At the moment, you can only really exalt the heroes of public health, which is a must, because there is the salvation of society. But then, clubs will have to face a tougher and more difficult world with a deep crisis environment caused by the pandemic.

L !: What are the obstacles for Brazilian football clubs?



Yes. Whoever is better prepared, like the Premier League, the Bundesliga, will resume in a stronger structure. Here in Brazil it is not yet known for sure whether or not they will keep the calendar of the State Championships or not!

“It is still unknown in Brazil whether, after the pandemic, we will return after the pandemic with or without the States,” said Amir, who is a partner at Sports Value (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

L !: In the midst of the new coronavirus crisis, even clubs that “did their homework” and are in good financial condition have asked for help to keep their coffers in the blue. However, many of the associations have financial debts. How to design this equation?



Well, looking at what’s going on in the world, there are clubs that are at risk of going bankrupt. In more developed markets, you have a league, which pours money into clubs’ coffers. Flamengo, which has cash, asked for support because it has an operating cost of R $ 50 million per month. He needs it as much as the others. However, the others do not even have a prescription, credit, which is more serious … The amount that CBF offered for emergency measures (to clubs of Series C and D and Federations) in this first moment will not solve the problem completely . These teams have no revenue, no TV quota, are not playing football! Football pays a high price for being a phenomenon capable of bringing crowds together. We have to understand the loss. The loss is inevitable. It is necessary to create mechanisms for football to survive this deep crisis that we are experiencing. CBF will have a very important role in this reconstruction moment, since the entity has a lot of cash on hand.

L !: Besides CBF’s assistance, do you believe that the State can contribute to “help” football in some way in this crisis?



Look, the government doesn’t have to give a dime to help football. The time is right to turn attention to saving public health, which is collapsing. The only measure that the State can take is to give clubs a momentary help is to reduce taxes and social contributions to ease the payroll in this moment of chaos. But, of course, everything would be resumed later.

L !: The club-company project is gaining a lot of strength among the associations. Do you believe that this could also be a way for the shards to be collected after the new coronavirus pandemic?



The transformation into club-companies can, in fact, be a path to the salvation of Brazilian football. However, as soon as this crisis passes, you have to see who will be able to rise. Whoever survives can take this route, but some clubs can become a real bankruptcy. There are boards that today are unable to pay the next month! In addition, before becoming a club-company, officers have to know how much the club is going to be worth and whether there is anyone interested in investing. It is a very challenging scenario.

