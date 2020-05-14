From the newsroom

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 13, 2020, p. a11

The reality after the suspension of activities due to the coronavirus pandemic imposes new rules on soccer. Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish League – an organization where stratospheric sums are spent on signings – warned that the clubs are obliged to reduce the salaries of the players next season.

On the brink of disaster

With the Spanish teams returning to training, with a view to a possible restart of the season in June, Tebas said that the losses that hit the clubs, some even putting them on the brink of financial disaster, impose measures like that.

Some of the mitigation actions to face the economic crisis caused by the pause in competitions was precisely the decrease in the salaries of soccer players. However, from Thebes’ perspective, this resource should also be applied for the next championship

We must reduce wages, there is no other choice, said Thebes, lower wages or sign less and cheaper.

Salary cap

The definition of a salary cap would help to solve this crisis, because Thebes affirmed that this limit would be exceeded at present.

The urgency of tightening the belt will not only be appealing to impose that cap, but also to seek other measures to strengthen their rosters without resorting to spectacular signings.

The clubs must pull the quarry and its base football, the Spanish leader said, since he warned that operations that exceed their true economic amount will not be allowed.

This announcement perhaps means the configuration of new rules in a sport, getting used to spending fortunes that some specialists described as immoral and now according to the managers, are unsustainable.

.