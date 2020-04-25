To resume competition, football will have to carry out massive coronavirus screening tests. This is in particular what is in the process of being implemented in Italy, but also in other countries. A solution that poses the problem of soliciting national stocks compared to other professional sectors. To avoid criticism, Serie A clubs could have a solution, according to information reported on Saturday by the Italian press: donate five tests of Covid-19 each time they screen for their players or other employees.

This suggestion was allegedly submitted to the Italian government by the football federation (FIGC). A track mentioned in the training and match resumption plan which is being finalized.

A battery of exams

The health protocol envisaged provides, three to four days before resumption, a first battery of examinations for the players, including a temperature measurement, a rapid Covid test repeated 24 hours later, a serological test if available and blood tests, as reported by .. The results should make it possible to establish three subgroups, whether the person was infected or not, and according to the severity of the symptoms. Those who have been ill with confirmed symptoms will, for example, have to undergo additional tests such as cardiac ultrasound and exercise electrocardiograms.

For the rest, the training phase could take place in three stages. All the facilities (grounds, sports halls, restaurant, rooms, etc.) would be brought together in the same sports center or nearby, with regular disinfection.

In the meantime, the Italian federation has already announced its intention to adopt a “resolution” to postpone the end of the 2019-2020 season until August 2. The governing body hopes to resume training from May 4, when the government is expected to begin easing the containment measures imposed since March 10, or within two weeks.