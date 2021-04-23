Clubs had to return 6.1 billion to JPMorgan in 23 years

The German weekly Der Spiegel publishes this Friday information on the credit subscribed by the twelve founding clubs of the Super league with JPMorgan. The North American bank made an initial contribution of 3,525 million, which the clubs would end up giving back in 23 years until you pay a total credit of 6.1 billion including interest.

According to the documents of the Superliga to which Der Spiegel claims to have agreed, the terms agreed between JPMorgan and the twelve founding clubs established the return of that initial credit of 3,525 million in the 167-page framework contract of the Superliga.

Following the initial contribution from JPMorgan, the clubs agreed to pay the North American bank annually 264 million euros, including interest, over a period of 23 years.

The document unveiled by Der Spiegel indicates that the Super League was going to “inject significant new resources into football” and underlines that 8% of television revenues, which estimates at least 400 million euros per year, they were going to dedicate themselves to charitable and solidarity purposes, as explained by the president of the Superliga, Florentino Pérez.

The initiative, concludes the framework contract, will “To offer notable advantages to amateur football and to football as a whole”.