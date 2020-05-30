Clubs competing in the English Premier League will need to have at least 15 players in form in their squad to play the remaining league matches as soon as the season begins again. The tournament, which has been interrupted since March, will return on June 17. The first games will be between Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal.

Karren Brady, West Ham Vice President, released new details of the meeting via video conference with representatives from the 20 clubs in the Premier League. At the meeting, everyone agreed to restart the season on June 17.

Brady exposed his fears and concerns about the restart of the English Premier League. The West Ham vice president said the last virtual meeting with club executives had a lengthy discussion about “what constitutes having a team adequate enough to compete in the remaining games”. Most teams have nine games to play and several are concerned with games in this pandemic context.

“There are obvious and genuine concerns about what happens to the outcome of your match if your club has multiple players positive for coronavirus and self-isolating, and as a result, you simply cannot put your starting 11 stronger,” he wrote. Brady in his column in the British newspaper The Sun. “Some clubs already tell me that they had injured players, exactly as if we were in a normal preseason. And if the coach of a team tests positive, as happened with the coach of Arsenal ( Mikel Arteta) in March? “, He asked.

“Well, as long as the team has 15 healthy players (including a goalkeeper) on its list of 25 players or its youth under 21, you will be able to have a team fit enough to meet the challenge,” he revealed. the vice president of West Ham.

Next Thursday, the clubs will discuss, in another meeting, what can be done if the teams do not have 15 fit players in their squad or if the season has yet to be shortened, taking into account the possibility of the championship not be resumed or suspended again due to a further increase in coronavirus cases in Britain.

“In that case, (if the tournament is suspended) the Premier League is recommending a formula for points per game to decide the positions,” explained Brady. “This is a straightforward model by which a number of points for the team is simply divided by the number of matches played,” he continued.

“The resulting number is the average number of points that each team has won in each game of the season so far. And in that calculation three teams will be relegated – what a bleak end to the worst season in history,” analyzed the West Ham manager, one of teams that are in serious risk of relegation, since they are in 16th position, out of the descent group just because they have a better goal difference than Bournemouth and Watford.

The Premier League season is expected to end by the end of July, more than two months after the originally scheduled date.

