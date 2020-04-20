With the national football calendar shut down in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, adjustments will need to be made in order for the 2020 season calendar to be met. The report by state listened to the clubs participating in the Brasileirão in the last few days and there is great unanimity: Serie A should be played in the form of running points, with 38 rounds, in a model that has been adopted since 2003.

There are disagreements, however, on how and if the state championships should be concluded, although the majority opinion is that the tournaments have an end, as long as it does not disturb the dispute of the Brasileirão. In addition, clubs are reticent about the possibility of reducing the 66-hour rest period between games.

Check it out below:

ATLÉTICO-GO

The flagship of Brazilian football is national competitions. We must prioritize the beginning and restart of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. The States do not need to be extinguished, but they must adapt to the national football calendar.

We don’t agree. 72 hours is already a short period for recovery. Atlético supports a longer time for athletes to train for the best football possible. This will be discussed when the return of Brazilian football is confirmed.

Atlético Goianiense supports the championship with 38 rounds and just that formula for the most important championship in the country.

ATLÉTICO-MG (Sérgio Sette Câmara, President)

Atlético is in favor of the conclusion of the State. If eventually it is necessary to reduce the games of the semifinals and the final, from two games to one, totaling four, with those of the classification phase, Atlético is in agreement.

I prefer that the stipulated minimum rest period be respected. This was not done to the god-god, it was with an analysis, with control of doctors, physiotherapists and physiologists, collaborating so that a minimum rest period was stipulated. I understand that clubs that cannot meet this deadline, use other athletes. The squad is not just 11 players. Last year, we, regardless of the minimum rest period, used a mixed team in several games of the Brazilian Championship.

The Brazilian Championship must have the original format of 38 rounds, not least because we must have a huge drop in revenue in relation to the public, perhaps with games with closed gates at the beginning of the championship. It is very important that we have the television money. And she has already signaled that she can make a proportional reduction in the amount to be paid if the championship is not played in 38 rounds. Atletico understands that the championship needs to have 38 rounds, even if it progresses through January and until February.

CEARÁ (Robinson de Castro, President)

It is in favor of returning the state in the original format.

We have no firm position on reducing the period between games.

The Brazilian will have 38 rounds

CORINTHIANS

Corinthians together with the other clubs and the responsible entities are discussing alternatives for the return of football without jeopardizing the health and safety of everyone.

The club will comply with the rules of the championships, following the calendar that is appropriate in view of the current moment in the world and does not give up the Brazilian championship of running points with 38 rounds.

CORITIBA (Samir Namur, President)

There is no other chance of return than with the same regulation, since the state championships were already in the final half and only six rounds to go. However, Coritiba understands that the state should return only if they do not affect the calendar of 38 dates for the Brazilian Championship.

This measure (reduction of rest period) is far from ideal, as the physical and technical damage to athletes will be great. In this sense, for example, not playing the state games anymore is preferable to reducing the rest time.

Maintaining the regulation of running points and the 38 rounds is a top priority, be it on the sports side, or on the financial side (maintenance of the transmission contracts, which are the major source of revenue for most clubs).

FORTALEZA (Marcelo Paz, President)

I am in favor of the state championships concluding in the current format, in the case of the Copa do Nordeste as well. The most that could happen of change would be to reduce a date and end in a single game due to the calendar.

I am against decreasing the amount of hours from one game to the next. This is totally inhuman and does not indicate anywhere in the world. The clubs in the Northeast would be even more affected by the displacements.

Totally in favor of the Brazilian Championship in 38 rounds, they must do everything to preserve this format, which is a success and is already marketed with TV stations and sponsors.

GOIÁS (Marcelo Almeida, President)

First we need to know when the championship will come back and if we will have this state championship, because everything is still a big question. We don’t know if we are back and when we are back. It is still too early to discuss whether or not we will keep the original format of the championship.

I do not agree, I am radically against this shortening of the interval between games. I don’t think this is the best way for us to try to accelerate the end of the championship. I think a lot more about keeping it the way it is and extending the dates, even if I have to turn the date from one year to the next. I believe that culturally our athletes are not used to it and I understand it to be a totally “anti-physiological” attitude, as it is a very short interval for the very high wear that athletes have during games. It is an unsportsmanlike attitude and some larger clubs could benefit.

I do not agree with this detail (changes to the Brasileirão regulations). I particularly think that the dates should be kept and I do not agree to try to shorten the championship to solve the problem. I think the 38 dates must exist and contractually we have this signed with Globo and the reduction could result in lower billings.

GUILD

Respecting the decisions and protocols established by the public and mainly health authorities, we are in favor of the state’s being decided in the field, adapting the regulation to the need of the scenario we are experiencing.

The rest time must be maintained, 72 hours. For it to be less, there must be a medical protocol and the athletes’ agreement.

The format must be maintained with the 38 rounds, until the eve of Christmas, since the vacation period is being granted due to force majeure in this month of April.

INTERNACIONAL (Alessandro Barcellos, vice president of football)

I am in favor of concluding the state.

We are against the 48-hour interval between matches because it will make it very difficult for players to recover.

Inter are in favor of the championship with 38 rounds.

PALM TREES

Palmeiras will compete in all competitions, honor their sporting commitments and hopes to be able to enter the field as soon as possible. However, this will only happen when there is clearance from the competent health authorities and a totally safe environment for athletes, coaches and other employees. Any other hypothesis that is discussed at that time will be nothing more than speculation

SANTOS

Santos Futebol Clube is aware of the movements related not only to the format of the 2020 Brazilian Championship, but also to the continuation of the Paulista Championship. The Club intends to analyze proposals and possible changes, which occurred due to the pandemic of the new Coronavirus, together with all the associations involved in the respective competitions. In all cases, the Club will maintain the position that, in any move towards returning to competitions, it will have to follow the guidelines for preserving life

SAO PAULO

São Paulo wants to compete again as soon as possible, however, always according to the guidelines of the health agencies.

Obviously the Brazilian of 38 rounds has already been discussed, agreed and sold, it is the ideal model.

SPORT (Lucas Drubscky, football executive)

Changing the form of competition dispute (the state) that has not started is not applicable. Either it ends without a winner or it ends. If you need to change the rules, I defend that it happens with competitions that have not started. This would break the planning.

State closed gate does not serve. We will stop earning income money, which is important, and still endangering the health of football professionals, protecting only the population.

For Sport, who is from Recife, this (reducing the period between games) is crazy. We are one of the most distant teams in the South and Southeast. It would be extremely harmful to shorten the time between games. We would have to do absurd travel logistics, with minimal rest time for the players. We would be harmed a lot, that would not be good.

The formula (of Brasileirão) must be maintained, even if it enters in January and February. That’s how it is in the main leagues in the world, the richest.

VASCO

The State must end in the same format. Few dates remain for the end of the championship.

As it is a case of exceptionality, perhaps this (the reduction of the period between games) will have to happen eventually.

At the moment, the discussion does not involve a change in the format of the Brasileirão, not least because television pays for 38 dates.

Athletico-PR, Bahia, Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino chose not to speak out.

