Clubhouse steps on the gas and Twitter follows in its wake

We are experiencing, these days, a most interesting confrontation in the technological world. And no, this time I’m not referring to the juicy trial between Apple and Epic Games, but to the friendly (at least for now) but indisputable competition between Clubhouse and Twitter, to see who can better capitalize on a concept, who has brought it to the fore, or who has many elements to exploit it in the most optimal way.

We have been talking about Clubhouse for a few months now, and its growing popularity suggests that we will continue to do so in the future, especially considering that those responsible seem to have decided to increase their growth rate. As we told you yesterday, it is now possible to use Clubhouse, on Android, anywhere in the world, just two weeks after it debuted in a limited way in a few geographies.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe! ❤️👋 – Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

Thus, and as it happened a couple of weeks ago, the last few hours hundreds of talks have been scheduled in all kinds of clubs to welcome new Android users. I am not particularly active in the Clubhouse, but an important part of the talks I accessed during those days focused on the arrival of the androids that, it must be said, they were received by the community with open arms and eager to help.

I mentioned that I am not a very active user, although I have had an account since the beginning of the year, to focus on another sign that Clubhouse is accelerating. As you know, access to this social network is by invitation And, as is always the case in these cases, their scarcity makes them extremely coveted. Clubhouse distributes invitations among the most active members, so that they can be sent to their contacts.

And yet, despite the fact that the invitations only reach, at least in theory, the most active users, in my case I have already received six invitations (in two batches) to share. I understand that they may have something to do with geographic segmentation and / or their interest in the Spanish-speaking audience, but I understand that if I have received six invitations, accounts with a profile similar to mine will also have received them, and that the most active users will have received even more. And all this within a few weeks.

Why? Well, when I mentioned that we have been talking about Clubhouse for months, the truth is that we have done it both directly and indirectly, since many other services and networks have set their sights on Clubhouse and, in one way or another, they have taken elements of this network to bring them to their own services. Instagram has done it, Telegram has done it and, above all, Twitter is doing it with its new Twitter Spaces service.

now, everyone with 600 or more followers can host a Space. based on what we’ve learned, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting because of their existing audience. Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on a few things. 🧵 – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 3, 2021

Just today I updated the Twitter app for iOS and, in its description, where we usually find an enumeration of the reasons why this update has been published, I have found the following text: «Spaces is where the conversations of live audio on Twitter, and is now available to everyone. You can be a listener in any space or open one of your own.

Just three weeks ago, Twitter announced that it was expanding the reach of Spaces, allowing users with more than 600 followers to create spaces, indicating a progressive rollout. However, Clubhouse’s jump to Android seems to have sped up Twitter’s plans. And this, in turn, will surely result in Clubhouse increasing the delivery of invitations even more or, who knows, maybe even deciding that the time has come when invitations are no longer necessary to access the service. The next few weeks can be very, very interesting.

With information from Business Insider