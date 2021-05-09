Clubhouse officially lands on Android

Clubhouse officially arrives on Android, starting its ‘beta’ tests on the Google Play Store in the United States.

Surely many, including myself, still do not understand the enormous success of Club House, mostly because we do not know what Clubhouse really is and how useful it is this social network that promises to be more human, based on voice and providing an online corner to meet to speak, listen, share and debate with our followers.

In any case, its success was not complete because it certainly Clubhouse was closing to the majority of the mobile market, without the option of using the social network on Android and with dozens of alternatives ahead of them on the right while Paul Davidson, co-founder of Clubhouse, stated that his app for Android was a priority for the company and would be ready very soon. If even Telegram had won the game with their voice chasts!

The wait is finally over, because while the industry claimed that the beta was almost ready it seems that Clubhouse developers were busy finishing their tests to present this to us as soon as possible beta program for Android now available in the United States and will begin to roll out gradually.

It will not grow exaggerated by its invitation policy, but Clubhouse is testing its official applications for Android in the United States right now.

What is Clubhouse, the exclusive audio-only social network

Thus, this halo of strict user selection is maintained, first because of that access policy by invitation, and now for a beta phase in Android that begins closed, and that they announced from Clubhouse directly giving welcoming users of Google’s mobile platform to his curious social network based on audios.

The confirmation that comes from the social network is that this beta version will be released immediately in the US market, to soon reach other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. The idea of ​​the limited testing program is collect comments and feedback to improve the app and make it as complete and stable as possible, before implementing it globally.

Android is finally here! You can download the Clubhouse beta right now in the US, & around the world in the coming days / weeks. Before you ask… yes, still invite-only. We’re managing growth so we can build more sustainable infrastructure before the floodgates open. Soon (ish)! pic.twitter.com/EdltTZS0hD – Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 9, 2021

Also, there is work left for complete functions such as payments or creating clubs, something basic to monetize the service, and above all necessary now that Clubhouse aims to grow as a company after its huge success in previous funding rounds.

From Clubhouse they affirm that now your service will feel complete, without the need for your users to ask before sending invitations to their contacts if they use iPhone or Android, and appreciate the patience of the android community who they want to welcome to their audio social network.

How to download Clubhouse for Android

It’s pretty straightforward, although obviously you will need to live in the United States or explore alternatives to VPNs or similar, if they work, being able to sign up from the clubhouse.com website without going any further.

The frequently asked questions are here so that you can confirm all the details, and obviously it is also possible access the app from the Google Play Store, although for now in Spain not even a pre-registration has been activated:

The best alternatives to Clubhouse for Android

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all