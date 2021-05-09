ClubHouse Now Available on Android: Try the Social Network Everyone’s Talking About | Technology

You can now download the Clubhouse app for Android. The social network that has been talked about the most this year on iOS, reaches the rest of mobiles. Is it so much?

Not even their responsible could imagine that Club House it was going to have the repercussion that it has had. It is a good idea, but not a revolutionary idea. What a video call without video, or like WhatsApp only with voice. But it has caught on with people, at least on iOS, so we are curious to see what will happen on Android.

Clubhouse, the audio-only chat, is now available on Android. You can download it from Google Play, or as an APK file.

Clubhouse can be used to create groups of audio chats with family, friends or co-workers, but there are also public rooms where celebrity talks are offered, Or simply people to talk to on certain topics. Our colleague Marta Sanz explains how the app works in this video:

There is not much more to tell, because the app has nothing else: a voice-based social network. It would be interesting to know if it would have had the same repercussion in another social scenario other than the pandemic, with people in need of speaking and being heard, but it is something that we can never quantify.

Something has Clubhouse when all social networks want to copy it. Telegram, Spotify, Facebook and even LinkedIn have already copied it, and other similar versions are in development.

Now it will have a greater reach on Android, but it will be gradual. At the moment can only be accessed by invitation, as in the iOS version.

You can ask another person who is already in ClubHouse to invite you, or through the app itself, reserve your username, and put yourself on a waiting list for Clubhouse to open the door for you. Like a real club, in the real world …

In this regard, you have to be very careful with false invitations that contain malware, and that are already circulating on networks. Only accept invitations from trusted friends, or from the Clubhouse itself.