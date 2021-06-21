Clubhouse mistakenly leaks its private messages feature

If just a few hours ago we were talking about how other companies are trying to take over Clubhouse, It seems that those responsible for this social network also continue to advance to improve their service, in order to remain competitive in a scenario that, at least for them, and based on the rivals that are emerging along the way, seems to be darkening at times, when the service has not yet even reached be a service open to all users who want to join.

We have known the last step in this sense due to an indiscretion of the Clubhouse itself, which by mistake has published an update, now withdrawn, that allowed access a new feature called Backchannel which, in short, would be the possibility of communicate via text messages with other users. Something extremely simple but that, given the orientation of the platform to audio, has not been present until now.

If you have already tried Clubhouse, you will know that to communicate privately with another person there is the possibility of creating a private room, in which both people can talk but, of course, always by voice. And the truth is that, in quite a few circumstances, you may not feel like having to initiate a voice conversation at all to communicate with a contact. Or maybe your environment prevents you from being able to do it comfortably. There are quite a few reasons why voice conversations are not always practical.

However, Clubhouse’s indiscretion did not last long, since the company was aware of the bug and quickly disabled Backchannel. Of course, no matter how fast they did it, it was impossible for users not to realize it. And of course, that’s how it happened, as a result of which we can find messages like this one, in which we can see what Clubhouse is working on for its private messages function.

Wow looks like accidental update of @clubhouse enabled in app backchannel & switch of side bar & full experience. Seems it’s rolled back now but from what I saw it was beautiful !! On stage> move to hallway> hit arrow> back channel popped up! @jowyang @GaryLHenderson pic.twitter.com/5bJfVlg7t5 – Brian Fanzo 🧢 Keynote Speaker $ ADHD (@iSocialFanz) June 18, 2021

Be that as it may, it seems that Clubhouse had more than enough reasons to run to hide Backchannel, since according to those who came to see this new feature, you can see that it is still very green, so everything indicates that we will still have to wait a while until we officially know about this new function. In addition, Clubhouse has decided not to make statements about it, despite the fact that they themselves have accidentally leaked the function.