Clubhouse launches on Android and crashes downloads

05/11/2021 at 10:10 CEST

The Clubhouse live audio app will launch on Google’s Android, more than a year after its initial launch. The invitation-only platform has previously been available only on the Apple App Store, where downloads have dropped significantly.

The app increased in popularity this year, with celebrities using the service and invitations being sold online. But many are questioning its long-term viability, after competitors Facebook and Twitter launched copycat features.

Clubhouse said it was initially testing the app for users in the United States, with the UK and other English-speaking countries to follow “in the next few days.” But after reaching its peak in February, with 9.6 million downloadsIt had had just 2.7 million in March and 900,000 in April, said Sensor Tower mobile app store analysts.