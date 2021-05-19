Clubhouse is now available to all Android users on Google Play

You can now download the Clubhouse app on your Android mobile without having to sign up for the beta.

It has taken, but Clubhouse is now available on Android for everyone. Following a first beta launch, the fashion social network has now Open the download of the app for all those people who want to try group audio chats.

Clubhouse lands on Android several months after its big boom, when many rival platforms have already included similar functionalities in their services, such as Telegram with their Voice Chats. Alternatives to Clubhouse for Android have also proliferated in recent months.

Clubhouse can now be downloaded on Android … but you still need an invite

Although anyone can download the Clubhouse app for Android now officially, it is still necessary to have an invitation that allows creating a user account on the social network. Luckily, it’s getting easier and easier to get Clubhouse invitations, so those who want to use the app shouldn’t have too much trouble getting one.

The Clubhouse app is available for download via Google Play, and it is compatible with the vast majority of smartphones with a recent version of Android. It can download completely free.

