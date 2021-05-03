Clubhouse is already testing its beta version for Android

Everything seems to indicate that Clubhouse will be available to all Android users in a few weeks.

One of the applications that is revolutionizing the way we communicate with our friends and family is Clubhouse, the so-called audio social network, which is now available only to owners of an iPhone but will soon reach the Google Play Store because its managers they are already testing their beta version for Android.

The arrival of Clubhouse to Android is closer and closer

As the guys from XDA-Developers Clubhouse tell us, he shared an entry on his blog with the details of the latest version of his application for iOS. But most importantly, this post also revealed that the company is already starting to distribute a beta version for some users on Android and that he hopes to be able to extend it to all users in just a few weeks.

The best alternatives to Clubhouse for Android

Clubhouse started working on the Android version of its application at the beginning of the year, at which time its creators affirmed that this was one of their priorities since they started this project and is now finalizing the arrival of its platform to Google’s mobile operating system because it is seeing some competitors such as Twitter with its Spaces or Telegram with its voice chats 2.0 they have already been ahead of him and others like Facebook and Instagram are already working on their own alternative.

The creators of the audio social network still They have not shared the exact dates of the arrival of their application to Android, but the availability of a beta version is the last step before landing its creation on the Play Store for everyone.

These are all the ways to get an invitation to Clubhouse

What has not been revealed yet is whether they will follow the same strategy carried out in iOS for the registration of new users, being necessary an invitation from another person active on the platform to start using it.

