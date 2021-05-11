Clubhouse has reached Google Play, but you will still have to wait to use this social network | Technology

Are you looking forward to using Clubhouse but you have an Android mobile? The moment is getting closer and closer, but you will still have to wait.

Surely in Clubhouse they have had to advance the landing of their application on Android after everything that is happening. We do not know if they expected similar success with this application, but the truth is that it has been the most important revolution in social networks so far this year, so the pressure will be great.

Released for iPhone only, similar alternatives have been tested and shared from other platforms regarding the use of audios. Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn … They all want to beat Clubhouse, which has possibly led to the application finally being launched on Android a few days ago.

But the fact that it is available on Google Play does not mean that you can already use it and, if you have tried, it will have informed you that you are registered for when activated. Something that happens because they still do not want to launch it for everyone.

As reported in Gizmochina, the beta version of Clubhouse that has been shared on Google Play is only available in the United States at the moment. It is not known for how long it will be like that, but it will be in Spain in the next step.

The intention is to enable first in English-speaking countries and after worldwide release, so it will not be a matter of a few days, it is more than likely that it will last for a while yet.

They sure are in a hurry to launch it and more money and effort are being invested than they thought so as not to be advanced. But we are not talking about a giant like Facebook and the speed to do so is limited given the challenges that lie ahead. What is clear is that at some point it can be downloaded, only it is not known when.

We will see when it arrives and if by doing so it has already gone out of style or they have won the game from other applications. What we do know is that we still It is not available in Spain and it will take some time to do so an indeterminate time.