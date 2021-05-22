Clubhouse for Android is now available worldwide

You can now download Clubhouse for Android, no matter where you live. The application of the fashionable social network – only in the periphery, yes – thus reaches the Google operating system without further geographical limitations, but with the usual ones of this platform, whose future does not seem very clear with the competition that is emerging .

Clubhouse seems to be one of those ‘phenomena’ that appear from time to time, attract a lot of attention, create school and end up disappearing quickly, engulfed by a burden that the competition is eager to correct. The Clubhouse hit is obvious: take voice chats to a new level; as the ballast is obvious, that somewhat stupid patina of exclusivity with which they have wanted to present their proposal.

Be that as it may, Clubhouse is still there and after opening its doors only for iOS users and not even for everyone, since it is an application that can only be accessed by invitation, a couple of weeks ago it finally arrived to Android … with a more bleeding limitation if possible, since it was only available in the United States. But the wait is over and the download of Clubhouse for Android is now available to everyone.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe! ❤️👋 – Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

Of course, having Clubhouse for Android at your disposal does not mean that you can simply use it, since the need for someone already present on the platform to invite you to participate in it is still an essential requirement to open an account in such an ‘distinguished’ service. Meanwhile, Telegram and its 2.0 voice chats, Twitter Spaces or the direct “voice only” of Instagram continue to improve based on the idea of ​​Clubhouse and most likely end up eating the toast, as they say.