Clubhouse for Android is already a reality, although in beta

Clubhouse was the breakout platform for late 2020 and early 2021. The audio chat room app saw meteoric growth, and was quickly cloned by the competition. But now the social network will try to captivate Android users, because the official app for Google’s operating system is already in the testing phase.

From its inception, Clubhouse was an exclusive iOS platform. However, the appearance of countless numbers of similar services forced the company to get to work. It is not yet known when the final version of Clubhouse for Android will be available, but the promise is to see it soon in the Play Store.

The existence of a version for Android was confirmed by Clubhouse in its latest Release Notes. The company behind the social network indicated that the edition of the app for Google software not released yet, but that a “beta version for polishing” was given to a group of testers.

“We look forward to welcoming more Android users to Clubhouse in the coming weeks,” they also stated in the announcement. With this launch, the platform will bet on reaching millions of hypothetical users that until now they knew the hype behind it. In addition, it will be the ideal possibility to gain ground in the face of the innumerable number of competitors that emerged in the last time.

Clubhouse for Android is a logical step for the social network

The audio chat service will try to impose its brand on Android to revitalize its user base and reclaim the space “lost” to its clones. In recent months, the vast majority of internet corporations have submitted their “suspiciously similar” platforms to Clubhouse.

The most recent launch was Spotify’s Greenroom, but alternatives to Facebook, Twitter, Discord, Reddit, Telegram, and even LinkedIn also saw the light of day. It is clear that they were not and will not be the only ones to copy the fashion social network. The Android version will be essential, then, to keep Clubhouse in permanent traction and show that your success is not short-lived.

Related