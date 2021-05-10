Clubhouse for Android is a reality: download the official application

Clubhouse, the well-known audio streaming application, lands on Android after experimenting several weeks of fame on iOS. The application, at the moment, has been released in beta version, although only in the United States.

The idea of ​​the company is to experiment in that country and, later, extend the availability of this application to other regions. “Our plan for the next few weeks is to gather feedback from the community, fix any issues we see, and work to add some final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly,” they explain in the statement.

The arrival on Android does not change the internal dynamics of Clubhouse, which is based on a system of invitations. That is to say: a user can only register and access the platform after being invited by another person. This, according to the company, allows controlling its growth and progressively adapting the infrastructure.

“As we approach summer and continue to expand the backend, we plan to start opening up even more, welcoming millions more from the iOS waiting list, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, to that people around the world can experience Clubhouse in a way that seems native to them ”, they have detailed in a statement.

Everybody wants to copy Clubhouse

The arrival of Clubhouse It was a revolution in the field of social networks. In fact, all the large companies in the sector have in some way replicated the proposal of this emerging application. Among the most popular examples is Twitter, which launched Spaces at the beginning of the year.

By Clubhouse dozens of famous personalities have passed, including Elon Musk or Bill Gates. Likewise, the inability to attend face-to-face events or meet normally due to the pandemic, helped its growth in recent months.

The challenge now facing the company is what will happen to the platform once normality arrives. Will they be able to get thousands of people glued to the phone listening to other people talk? Will they be able to resist the competition posed by companies like Twitter or Facebook with their respective audio rooms? Those are questions that still have no answer, but what does seem clear is that Clubhouse has opened the ban on audio rooms. And these are probably here to stay.

