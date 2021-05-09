Clubhouse finally comes to Android

The Clubhouse present looks pretty flattering, but just look closely to see that the road ahead can be truly tortuous, and that today there is nothing that guarantees its persistence in the medium term. And yes, I am aware that we could almost affirm that of any online service, but the main difference is that Clubhouse, today, is a trend that has not yet been consolidated, and those responsible do not even seem concerned about stepping on the accelerator to get established.

I am not talking, of course, about the strict policy of access by invitation. It is true that this limits the growth of Clubhouse, but it is also true that it surrounds it with a halo of interest for all those users who want to access the service but cannot yet do so. I mean something that, as we can read in Business Insider, has finally been fixed, and that is Clubhouse client is finally available on Android.

This, in itself, does not necessarily mean that the volume of users will increase, since that still depends on the invitations that Clubhouse is releasing among its users, but Android users will already be able to register on the waiting list (it is necessary to do so from the app), and that they will also be able to receive invitations from their contacts, who no longer have to ask them beforehand if they are iOS or Android users.

This launch also invites us to think that the volume of creation and sending of invitations, both to those who are already users and to those who have joined the waiting list it could pick up speed shortly, if it isn’t already. So far Clubhouse has worked very well in the financing rounds, but little by little the moment is approaching when the service will have to find a business model that allows it to monetize its user base and its high prestige.

And the problem for Clubhouse is even more pressing, since in the shadow of its success, other services have begun to deploy functions with which to reproduce, at least partially, its operating model. From the direct “voice only” of Instagram to Twitter Spaces, through the new voice chats 2.0 of Telegram, many companies have found the Clubhouse proposal interesting, and have decided to take it to their own networks and services. And of course, although they are not the original, they do have the user base and the necessary resources to become a fierce competition.

So much so that it would not surprise me if the decision to release the client for Android now has a lot to do with the pressure from investors, which are already quite chastened from other similar experiences in the past, in which multimillion-dollar services in numbers of users took a long time to find a way to monetize their activities and offer the profitability that an investor always seeks.