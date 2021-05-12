Clubhouse comes to Android through the Play Store

The wait is over, Clubhouse finally arrives on Android and can be downloaded through the Play Store.

The announcement was confirmed by the creators of the app, Paul Davison Y Rohan seth, in a statement published on the official website of the platform.

Android is finally here! You can download the Clubhouse beta right now in the US, & around the world in the coming days / weeks. Before you ask… yes, still invite-only. We’re managing growth so we can build more sustainable infrastructure before the floodgates open. Soon (ish)! pic.twitter.com/EdltTZS0hD – Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 9, 2021

Clubhouse comes to Android

The social network application, a hybrid based on audio chats that has 10 million active users weekly, announced its release on Android.

For now, the news that Clubhouse is coming to Android is partial, as it will start shooting in a beta only in some regions.

It can gradually be downloaded in the United States through the Play Store, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world.

“The plan for the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see, and work to add some final functions, like payments and the creation of clubs, before launching it more widely ”.

Twitter and others go for the audio chat market

The launch of Clubhouse on Android comes at a time when dozens of tech giants, including Facebook, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Reddit and LinkedIn, the latter from Microsoft, are expanding their tools with new chat room options.

Currently the Clubhouse Android beta application lacks a number of features such as the ability to follow a topic, translations, localization, the ability to create or manage a club, link Twitter and Instagram profiles, payments, as well as the ability to change the profile name or username.

Meteoric growth

Clubhouse has existed since March 2020. In May of that year it had just 1,500 users and was valued at $ 100 million.

Within a year of its release, it is valued at $ 1 billion and has grossed more than $ 10 million to date.

Clubhouse is now a ‘unicorn’ startup, joining the ranks of Uber and AirBnb.

More than 180 organizations and venture capitals have invested in Clubhouse to date.

Currently, it is ranked 16th in the App Store in the category “Social Networks” and it is expected that with its arrival on Android it will grow even more.

How does Clubhouse work?

This thematic virtual club is organized by interests, that is, users can follow other users or topics of interest, they have access to a selection of chat rooms that focus on different topics.

Thus, you can listen without participating or joining the discussion if you have something to say and if the owner of the room allows it. All of this happens in an audio format.

Unlike podcasts, everything is live and users can intervene, as long as they are invited by the chat moderators.

How can I get an invitation to the Clubhouse?

To join, an existing Clubhouse user has to send an invitation from their application giving access to create an account.

However, Clubhouse users cannot send an invitation to anyone who wants to join. Existing users only have two invitations available at first.

In the meantime, if you do not have an invitation from a friend who is already a member or if the application for the country where you reside is not yet available, you can download it and reserve a username to be on the waiting list.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg appeared on the platform in February this year to discuss the technology of the future.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, did so in late January to discuss GameStop’s business frenzy.

Welcome Dr. Anthony Fauci to Clubhouse! Please join the Doctor for a discussion on Tuesday, May 11, 12PM PT from the Life Itself club with @MarcHodosh, @drsanjaygupta & @FeliciaHorowitzhttps: //t.co/7HqX8f3a58 – Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 10, 2021

