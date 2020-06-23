Tragedy in Monaco. Last Monday, a worker died after falling off a rock while doing protection work on a cliff in La Turbie, the sports city of AS Monaco.

« The accident occurred while carrying out protection work on a cliff, when a piece of rock fell off and caused the fall of the victim »The French club explained in an official statement.

«The accident occurred in an area inaccessible to the public, staff and players of AS Monaco, far from spaces derived from sports and medical activities. In deep pain and affected, AS Monaco wishes to give its full support to the victim’s family », the statement concludes.