Club Toluca: The surprise Alexis Canelo received after winning scoring champion (PHOTOS)

Forward Alexis Canelo has become the new member of the select group of scoring champions in Liga MX with the Red Devils of Toluca, after achieving said individual distinction in the Closing tournament 2021.

Prior to the start of the preparation training to face the repechage match against the Emeralds of Leon, the Argentine attacker received a peculiar surprise from his teammates and that went viral on social networks.

Through Twitter, the Mexican team disseminated the photographs at the time when the rest of the squad performed the traditional hazing corridor in recognition of the achievement of the South American offensive in the contest.

“Pass to the scoring champion! @LEXISCANELO,” they wrote.

It should be noted that Alexis Canelo and the Red Devils of Toluca will seek to advance to the Quarterfinal round in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, visiting the Esmeraldas de León in the playoff action.

